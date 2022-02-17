Delhi Budget 2022-23: Over 5,000 citizens pitch suggestions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government received 5,500 suggestions for its budget for 2022-23, for which suggestions had been sought from the public so as to make it a participatory exercise, officials said.

Like the Deshbhakti Budget of 2021-22, the state government has made an attempt this year too, to not just provide coverage to all areas but equitable focus to every facet concerning the household of a common man, said officials.

One such suggestion received is a life-long-learning model, which should have evening classes for adults in these schools. "A city-based journalist has sought the development of 'Mohalla Libraries' on the lines of 'Mohalla Clinics'; they argue that such a system can vastly help those who live in densely populated areas and do not have privacy to study," said a senior official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Another resident suggested entrepreneur-investor conclaves and programmes for small businesses on the lines of Business Blasters. Other suggestions include electric vehicle (EV) policies for courier services, cheaper parking for EVs and solar power plants. "A young student suggested promotion of e-bikes by putting up e-bike rental points near educational institutes and crowded colonies," the official said.

In addition to new hospitals and upgraded infrastructure, the state government plans to implement Health Information Management System (HIMS). A senior official said that within one-and-a-half years, every Delhi citizen will have their own health card.

"They can go to any hospital. Whether rich or poor, all the old X-ray reports from their childhood till date will be on the computer. Whoever has a health card in hand, their entire treatment will be free," the official said.