STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University reopening: Campus life goes offline again

Owners of stalls, dotting the Delhi University's North Campus, are happy they can revive their small businesses as students - their main source of income - will be back.

Published: 17th February 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By Prerna Jain and Priyanshi Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stalls selling Maggi, tea, trinkets, photocopies, dotting the Delhi University's North Campus, that had downed shutters since the pandemic struck two years ago, have resumed sales as the institution reopens for the first time on Thursday, February 17.  

These stall owners are happy they can revive their small businesses as students - their main source of income - will be back. Ram Singh, a Maggi stall owner, said, "We have suffered a lot. The government did not help us at all. It was really difficult to even feed our families. We hope colleges stay open now."

Govind (45), a paan stall owner, added. "I was depressed this entire time. I took loans to feed my family. Now there is hope that college will not shut down again. We missed interacting with students, who were like our extended family."

Simran Kaur Arora is overjoyed to physically attend her college, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). "The reopening has brought along both exhilaration and trepidation. I will finally get to experience the college life as promised. Although it is rather poignant how we missed out on the first four semesters. I hope the final year makes up for this lost time," she said.

Students across colleges were thrilled to be coming back after close to two years. Lakshita Khurana, a student of Janaki Devi Memorial College, said, "Our determination has come to fruition. I cannot wait to experience college life, the people, the fests and the offline exams. It is going to be one bittersweet journey."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University North Campus Delhi University stalls
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp