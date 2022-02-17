Delhi University reopening: Campus life goes offline again

Prerna Jain and Priyanshi Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stalls selling Maggi, tea, trinkets, photocopies, dotting the Delhi University's North Campus, that had downed shutters since the pandemic struck two years ago, have resumed sales as the institution reopens for the first time on Thursday, February 17.

These stall owners are happy they can revive their small businesses as students - their main source of income - will be back. Ram Singh, a Maggi stall owner, said, "We have suffered a lot. The government did not help us at all. It was really difficult to even feed our families. We hope colleges stay open now."

Govind (45), a paan stall owner, added. "I was depressed this entire time. I took loans to feed my family. Now there is hope that college will not shut down again. We missed interacting with students, who were like our extended family."

Simran Kaur Arora is overjoyed to physically attend her college, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). "The reopening has brought along both exhilaration and trepidation. I will finally get to experience the college life as promised. Although it is rather poignant how we missed out on the first four semesters. I hope the final year makes up for this lost time," she said.

Students across colleges were thrilled to be coming back after close to two years. Lakshita Khurana, a student of Janaki Devi Memorial College, said, "Our determination has come to fruition. I cannot wait to experience college life, the people, the fests and the offline exams. It is going to be one bittersweet journey."