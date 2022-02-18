A record of resilience

Anjani Chadha By

Growing up in Delhi, Tanya Sharma (25) who uses the moniker Static River—it stands for an oxymoron that captures two states: ‘electric’ and ‘natural’—was exposed to a variety of music genres. From singing in a French-language choir at Alliance Française, Delhi, to solo backpacking through Europe while learning about underground music cultures, many such instances have impacted Tanya’s music evolution.

Her debut single Despite is an amalgamation of these musical influences and includes electronic music with interesting vocal tapestries. In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to the Toronto-based singer-songwriter, music technologist, and live electronic performer about her new single and her upcoming projects.

You mention that the song was born out of tales of survival. Did the pandemic have a role to play in it?

The pandemic definitely played a huge role in the creation process for Despite. For a lot of people I knew (including myself), the pandemic was (and continues to be) a long, dark, night. At the time of writing Despite, I was reading Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel’s Gates of the Forest. As a Holocaust survivor, he made it his life’s mission to get his story to the world. I found a lot of strength in these reflections, of individuals who guarded their souls in one of the most unimaginable violations of human dignity. Beyond books, in my own life, I saw family and friends fight their battles in their own way. It moved me like a haunting revelation: “despite” it all, we were (are) getting through. It spoke to me on a spiritual level, which is why the song sounds the way it does.

What was the shooting process of the video like?

I wrote the song in the middle of winter, which in my world is a season of introspection. As soon as I was done with the first version, I called a friend to help me shoot some scenes. I was living in Ottawa at the time. Due to the pandemic, the city was almost always empty. This made a perfect set because the song conveys a deeply personal moment. As I continued to work on the song, I found myself in Delhi. This is where I shot the rest of it in pop colours. We chose completely different elements. We wanted to showcase the dualities: the exterior and interior world, and even my two homes, Canada and India. Healing, resilience, and courage are not fixed in space-time, so the song’s message transcends these dualities.

What’s next?

I am releasing my sophomore single End of Love on March 2. I have been observing that a lot of people in their 20s (including myself) are moving on from some not-so-optimal relationships. This song is a bittersweet ode to that growth.

