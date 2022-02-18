AAP's Raghav Chadha hits out at ‘Khalistan’ video by VISHWAS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at its former party member Kumar Vishwas over a video in which he was allegedly heard accusing party chief Arvind Kejriwal of supporting Khalistani separatists in Punjab. This comes two days ahead of the Punjab state polls scheduled on February 20.

Chadha had in a post on Twitter on Wednesday threatened the media saying that Kumar Vishwas has been circulating the forged and fabricated video to defame Kejriwal and hence if any channel circulates the video, the party will have to take stringent legal action against the same.

“The malicious, unfounded, fabricated and inflammatory insinuations made by Kumar Vishwas are not just defamatory but is redolent of promoting hatred, feeling of hostility in society and against the AAP.... In view thereof it is submitted that any channel circulates/publishes the video or provides a platform to disseminate the same, we shall be found forced to take stringent legal action, which shall include the commission of offences of aiding/abetting him,” the tweet read.

Chadha is referring to a video where Vishwas was seen telling ANI, “One day he (Arvind Kejriwal) told me that he would either become the CM (of Punjab) or the first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan).”

“Kumar Vishwas issued a fake video and said that Kejriwal is a terrorist. Just minutes later, Congress did a press conference and called Kejriwal a terrorist. After Congress, BJP did the same thing,” Chadha said.

Circulating an order of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer on Twitter, Chadha said that the state election office restrains media as well as political parties from publishing/ circulating/ broadcasting the video considering it to be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.