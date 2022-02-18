STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another 11 Schools of Excellence in city, application accepted till Feb 28

These schools provide specialised education in five areas – science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); humanities, performing and visual arts; and Armed Forces Preparatory School.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Thursday said that it has added 11 more Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) across the city, taking the total tally of these schools to 31, admissions to which have opened and students can apply for the same till February 28, said officials.  

According to officials, following the successful first year, 11 new SoSEs have been added to the list and now their numbers have increased to 31. These schools provide specialised education in five areas – science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); humanities, performing and visual arts; and Armed Forces Preparatory School.

“The process of admission for the new session has started in these schools now. Students can apply for admission in class IX in their preferred domain till February 28. Along with this, admissions will also be taken in class 11 in STEM and Armed Forces Preparatory School this year. Students willing to take admissions can reach out to the admission help desk set up at their nearest SoSE,” said a senior official.

This year owing to the pandemic and long stay at home, the mental and emotional wellbeing of children has been affected and hence the criterion for admission to these schools has been relaxed, the official said. “We have removed the requirement of minimum marks in the previous class from the eligibility criteria. Following this more students will be able to apply for admissions in SoSEs,” he said. 

How are SoSEs different from other schools?

SoSEs started by the Delhi government provide students with world-class infrastructure and faculty for new-age curriculum and learning in specialised domains. High-quality specialised education is ensured here through partnerships with institutes of global repute. 

SOSEs provides opportunities for experiential learning to the students through projects, field visits, internships, etc. in the subjects of their choice. These also provide focused preparation opportunities to students to get admission in the top univer-sities and build new-generation careers.

