Cops to reach out to college-goers for making campus safer, friendlier

To build a better rapport, the Delhi Police also plans to hold discussions on student politics on the campus to help avoid untoward incidents, they said.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

police

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To make the Delhi University campus safer, especially for women, the police plans to undertake a host of initiatives that would include seeking ideas from students about better policing and creating awareness about cybercrimes, officials said on Thursday. 

To build a better rapport, the Delhi Police also plans to hold discussions on student politics on the campus to help avoid untoward incidents, they said. A senior officer said they want to give a message that the police and students will work together for a safer and more promising university campus.

As the DU reopened after a long Covid-induced hiatus, the north district of the force, under its University Intervention Programme “ADVIK”, organised a pink cycle rally comprising 50 participants, including women officers along with female students.

The Maurice Nagar police station under which the North Campus falls will be better sensitised about women's safety. Since the university has reopened, the police will also be focusing on Covid-appropriate behaviour, besides prevention of crime, officials said. 

In the coming days, the police along with university officials and student bodies will be organising rural sports games. “We want to give the students a correct perspective, a good role model of what policing and citizens are all about..,” officials said.

The games would include tug of war, arm wrestling and volleyball where the students will compete with Delhi Police teams. It will help build a better student-police relationship, officials said.  Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the aim is to connect with the students for better police-students camaraderie and seek ideas for better policing to have a peaceful neighbourhood.

