Delhi records 607 Covid cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday reported 607 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.22 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,54,774 and the death toll climbed to 26,095, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 49,928, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 739 cases with a positivity rate of 1.48 per cent, and five deaths.

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 766 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and five deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.