DU campus comes alive after two years

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station itself, the buzz could be felt. The crowd of young, cheery faces rushing out of the station in colourful attires and ‘cool’ accessories was a giveaway. The DU campus was finally back to life after two long years of shutdown forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the University of Delhi and its affiliated colleges on Thursday resumed offline classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students, roads leading to the North Campus were taken over in the morning by excited youngsters chit-chatting their way to their respective colleges. Some of them carried balloons and flowers in their hands, some guided first-timers to their colleges.

The college gates were adorned with flowers along with a series of guidelines, SOP and Covid-related measures. The turnout was lower among first-year and final-year students. It’s not must for first-year students to attend offline classes since their exams scheduled in March will be held in online mode.

The second-year students were as excited as freshers since they had missed out on the campus experience in their first year of college. Tushar Batra of Venkateswara College said, “Being a second year student, it was my first day at the college and it was overwhelming. Some students are still demanding the university to continue with the hybrid mode. I disagree with this community. One should look at our parents, how worried they are about our future.”

Teachers were equally happy to welcome the students on the campus and interact with them face-to-face. Various colleges had organised different activities on day one. Ramanujan College had organized Zumba sessions for the first-year students and had decorated the campus as a welcoming gesture while the students held a jamming session on the Hindu College campus.

Teachers were equally happy to interact with students face-to-face. Nandita Narain, President of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, said, “It was so fulfilling to see the students back to their classes where I can physically interact with them. The attendance was unexpectedly good. In my second year class, I had 31 students out of 40.”