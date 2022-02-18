Neighbour arrested for raping minor in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour twice in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The accused Servesh (27) has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act on the complaint of the victim, a resident of Kirti Nagar, the officer said.

The minor girl alleged that her neighbour Servesh forcefully raped her in last December and then just after five days he raped her again, the officer said. She disclosed the matter to her mother who reported the incident to the police and the accused was arrested on the same day, the officer added.