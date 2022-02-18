STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outstation students cry foul over rents in Delhi

Students complained that the varsity asked them to return to the campus on very short notice, which is why the accommodation rates have soared high.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The re-opening of colleges was not all good news as the outstation students suffered many problems. Although many students from different states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan managed to return to the varsity, they failed to find a reasonable accommodation within or near the campus.

Some students however managed to find a place to stay at their relative’s whereas some who could afford, rented a hotel room until they found a sharing apartment. The rush back to the campus apparently made the paying guest rent shoot up to unreasonably high prices.

According to the students, one bed was available at the cost of Rs 16,000-20,000 per month in the north campus. “This is the first time when all the first year, second year and final year students are looking for a PG or a flat at the same time. Now the paying guest accommodation owners are taking advantage of this. Their business was down for the past two years and now they aim to make money in one go,” said Rupali Roshan, student from Rajasthan.

Echoing the same opinion, Riya Bhargava, student from Muzaffarnagar said, “While I was attending my classes today, my father and my brother were busy looking for a small room for me but got no result. How can a student afford to pay Rs 15,000 per month along with the college fees? Just next to impossible! Why can’t the government fix the PG rates? I believe Rs 15,000 should at least be divided among three roommates.”

Students complained that the varsity asked them to return to the campus on very short notice, which is why the accommodation rates have soared high. Even those who managed to find accommodation in the university hostels are no better off. With many of the hostels under repair, students are forced to find accommodation elsewhere. “The hostel allotment is underway but seats are limited and students are given hostel rooms on the basis of a merit list,” said a student of Kirori Mal College. 

A number of DU students recently started a petition asking the varsity not to open the colleges as only two months were left for the session. The petition started on Change.org was addressed to the vice-chancellor, registrar, proctor, and the dean of students’ welfare. 

On the other hand, the canteens and roadside eateries were abuzz with students having their coffee and brunches together after so long. Students enjoyed momos at a famous vendor outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station. Rajkumar, the momos vendor, said he had not expected so many students to turn up. 

Meanwhile, the Sudama tea stall near Ramjas College was also brimming with activity as excited students were discussing their first day at college. The canteen at Miranda House was also fully functional.  Tom Uncle Maggie Point at Hudson Lane had students thronging to the eatery which offers different versions of the two-minute noodles. However, at Ramjas College, no food and snacks were being sold in the canteen.       

