Smiles, confusion, nostalgia fill Delhi University campus on opening day

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thursday was unlike any other day for DU students, especially those entering their colleges for the first time. What many had first expected to be a short break turned out to be an agonising forced hiatus of two years.

While colleges did their best to welcome students to classes in the post Covid world, the first day was not entirely smooth as expected given the long gap. Smiles abounded in the campus when it came to first-year college-goers and so did perplexed faces. The overriding feeling of ‘better late than never’ was also tinged with nostalgia for the seniors as well as ‘it ‘could have been better’ for others.

Some first- and second-year students had to spend anxious moments as not all colleges reportedly followed the scheduled timetable shared at the notice board. As a result, this lot rued of not being able to attend a single class and missing the chance to meet their subject teachers.

Saumyajit, a second-year student of Satyavati College felt, it was a ‘messed’ day. “There was a set scheduled timetable for second-year students and it was put up on the notice board but unexpectedly, no class was held according to that timetable today,” said the teenager from Assam.

“When I entered a classroom and asked for my class, the teacher asked me to sit and have an interaction. There was a lot of confusion and it remained throughout the day. There was no clarity as to which class belongs to whom.”Officials assured that things will be sorted by next week.

For some, the first day of college was just another day. Abhay Mishra, a first-year student at Sri Venkateswara College, said first-year students had attended online classes only for three months and despite that, only 15 out of 50 students reached for classes. ‘‘How could that have been interesting?”

“Even when the attendance was low in many classes, the Covid protocols were not up to the mark. Certain areas of the college were overcrowded with no strict measures in place.” A final-year student of Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Rashi Srivastava was elated on joining the college. “Reuniting with the friends after two years in the college seems like we came for the reunion and not for the first day of the college. The attendance was low but the day was quite fulfilling with lot of interaction and listening to students sharing experiences of the Covid days.”

Pranav Kasana, another second-year student, said teachers did not take to books. ‘‘Instead, we were engaged in discussions and interactions and it was encouraging and refreshing both to start with college life finally. Hope things keep moving in a positive manner and college gates remain open forever.”

On their part, colleges did their best to ensure students enter a safe zone given the pandemic is very much here. The DU had set a series of guidelines before allowing colleges to permit students attend offline classes. College and University Administration have to ensure that classes and campus are completely sanitized.

Despite the measures taken in the college campuses, there were complaints of lack of rules and zero checking on masking and social distancing protocol. In Twitter, there were videos showing no social distancing as students flocked in large numbers.