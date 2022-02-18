Tech corner

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list

Published: 18th February 2022 08:31 AM

Ulysse Nardin Blast Moonstruck

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Ulysse Nardin Blast Moonstruck

There are watches, and then there are Ulysse Nardin watches. Ulysse Nardin makes ultra-luxurious watches with incredible complications. The Blast Moonstruck, apart from telling time, reproduces the moon’s rotation and the movement of the sun around the globe in a visually outstanding display. The 45mm astronomical watch is forged in black ceramic and DLC-treated titanium with an alligator strap.  ulysse-nardin.com

Qysea Finish V6 Expert

For all you drone lovers, here’s a unique spin. The Fifish V6 is a pro level underwater robot/multi-capable tool for enhancing your underwater adventures. The V6 Expert comes with a 166deg FOV lens and 4K UHD cam plus 6,000 lumen LEDs to brighten up the Ocean. It can move at speeds up to 1.5metres/sec and take steady footage at the depths you require.  qysea.com

Portronics Pico 10

Pico 10 is a Smart Music LED projector which can convert smaller spaces into larger entertainment zones. The compact and portable projector comes with stereo wireless music capabilities. Powered by Android 9.0, Pico 10 has a 280 Lumens lamp and can project video and images up to 150 inches in size. With Android OS and Wi-fi, you can take your OTT content with you wherever you go in large size. Options for connectivity include HDMI, Miracast, USB, Aux and BT.  portronics.com

