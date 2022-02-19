STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre bans new industries in river floodplains

Projects in the Ganga river plains will however be exempted from the ban under the new guidelines.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna river

Yamuna River (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has decided to ban the establishment of industries in river floodplains, changing earlier guidelines that industrial sites shall maintain a distance of at least 0.5 km from floodplains or modified floodplains affected by the dams. However, projects in the Ganga river plains will be exempted from the ban under the new guidelines.

“Industries shall not be located within the river floodplains corresponding to one in 25 years flood, as certified by district magistrate concerned or state water resource department or any other officer authorised by the state government,” said the directive issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The ministry has come up with new guidelines for industries located in close proximity to the river following deliberations in the ministry and incorporating suggestions from other ministries, including Jal Shakti. As per the guidelines, activities undertaken under the Namami Gange Programme such as construction, development, renovation of sewage treatment plants, bathing ghats, crematoria and toilets for pollution abatement of the River Ganga and its tributaries are not prohibited. Any development project taken up by the Ministry of Jal Shakti under the said programme is also exempted. 

The ministry’s last revised ‘environment guidelines for industries’ prescribed that industrial sites shall maintain a distance of at least 1/2 km from floodplain or modified floodplain affected by the dam in the upstream or by flood control systems. 

While issuing the new guidelines, the ministry cited a Supreme Court order of 2017 which stated that “till the demarcation of the floodplains and identification of permissible and non-permissible activities by the state government…100 meters from the edge of the river would be treated as no development/construction zone”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Floodplains Industries Environment Ministry Union Government
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp