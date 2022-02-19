Curb pollution, ensure last-mile connectivity via e-autos: Gahlot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government on Friday issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to electric auto drivers just after 3 days of allotment of licenses. At an event, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot handed over the first set of LOI’s to the owners of the first 20 e-autos in the national capital which included 10 female e-auto drivers. The minister stated that the government is taking a huge leap not just in reducing pollution and ensuring last-mile connectivity, but also in establishing a strong female force in the city’s public transport system.

The event was also attended by Commissioner of Transport Ashish Kundra along with other senior officials. Gahlot said “Congrats to all successful applicants who will soon be proud owners of Delhi’s first e-autos! Today, we’re taking a huge leap not just in reducing pollution and ensuring last mile connectivity, but also in establishing a strong female presence in Delhi’s public transport system. I strongly urge all women in whose name the e-auto is registered to drive the autos.”

The Delhi Electric Vehicle policy in addition to a subsidy of Rs 30,000 also provides 5% interest subvention on loans and information about payment of EMIs, balance loans, etc. The draw was held on February 14 under the supervision of a committee comprising senior officials of the transport department and special invitee from the Department of Women and Child Development.

A total of 20,590 applicants applied for e-autos out of which the list of 2,855 male and 743 female applicants along with parental details and addresses were successfully updated on the transport department website.

In a move to promote the entry of more women drivers, the applications for the remaining applicants among the 1,406 reserved slots for women were reopened, the details of which have also been uploaded on the website. In case any slot still remains empty, then the LOI for the remaining e-autos from the women quota will be allotted to the DMRC with the permission to operate them with a condition that the same shall be driven by only DMRC women drivers. Female applicants can apply till February 23, 2022.