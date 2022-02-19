STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government hosts concert to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar

The audience was left mesmerised by the beautiful renditions of Lata Mangeshkar songs by school children.

Published: 19th February 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government hosted a tribute concert on Saturday to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar here. The 92-year-old melody queen died at a private hospital in Mumbai early this month.

The chief guest at the event was Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and was held at the Central Park in Connaught Place. Several classical artists performed at the event, paying tribute to the nightingale of India.

It was also attended by Bollywood artists Shilpa Rao and Annu Kapoor. "We have gathered here to pay tribute to the great personality Lata Mangeshkar. Sadly, Lata di is not among us. Her songs will remain immortal in the next 100 to 200 years," Sisodia said.

The audience was left mesmerised by the beautiful renditions of Lata Mangeshkar songs by school children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Delhi
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp