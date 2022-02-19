Delhi records 635 Covid cases, two deaths; positivity rate 1.13 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday reported 635 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,55,409 and the death toll climbed to 26,097, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,199, it said.

Delhi had on Friday reported 635 cases with a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, and four deaths. On Thursday, the national capital reported 739 cases with a positivity rate of 1.48 per cent, and five deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.