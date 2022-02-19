Strict action if arrested councillor is guilty: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Friday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its councillor Geeta Rawat was arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking bribes to allow construction in her area. The AAP, however, said that if the charges prove right she should be punished while hoping that the CBI will conduct a fair probe.

As per news reports, the CBI has arrested Rawat, an AAP councillor from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person for extending him a favour to lay the roof of his building in an unhindered manner.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the AAP councillor was taking monthly cuts from poor labourers, vendors and squatters while running a racket. Gupta, at a press conference on Friday, said this arrest exposed the veil of dishonesty from its face. “This is the way AAP works and it stands exposed now. A survey by Praja Foundation has said the worst kept wards in Delhi are under AAP councilors as they did nothing in past five years,” said Gupta.

The AAP in a statement said: “If the alleged accused councillor Rawat has done any wrong then the strictest proceedings be taken against her. Anyone who indulges in corruption in public office must get the strictest punishment. Such an example must be set that anyone before indulging in an act of corruption may think a hundred times. AAP has always fought against corruption and will continue to do so. We hope the CBI will do an impartial probe.”