Traders flay US ‘notorious markets’ list

Popular e-commerce website IndiaMart.com and four other markets, including Delhi’s famous Palika Bazaar, have figured in the latest annual list of world’s notorious markets released by the USTR.

NEW DELHI:  The Palika Bazaar Association on Friday objected to the popular market being named under the ‘notorious markets’ list by the US Trade Representative and demanded that the “fake allegations” be withdrawn.

India’s popular e-commerce website IndiaMart.com and four other markets, including New Delhi’s famous Palika Bazaar, have figured in the latest annual list of the world’s notorious markets released by the US Trade Representative.

“It is shocking to know that the Palika Bazar appeared on the notorious market list released by the United States Trade Representative. According to the list, the market is involved in selling counterfeit products such as cosmetics, watches and eyewear. In this context, we strongly condemn the false allegations levelled against us,” said Darshan Lal Kakkar, President, Palika Bazaar Association.

He added, “In fact, the shopkeepers are involved in selling the local goods which is cheaper and attract the young generation as stated in the USTR report. Hence, it is demanded that the allegations against us may kindly be withdrawn.”

