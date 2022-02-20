STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Survey to assess COVID-19 impact on Delhi government school children soon

The planning department of the Delhi government on Friday issued a request for proposal (RFQ) to hire a suitable agency to conduct the study covering government school students, parents and teachers.

Published: 20th February 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom at a Delhi government school in Mayur Vihar ahead of reopening on Monday.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will soon commission a study to assess the impact on the mental health and emotional well-being of students due to the closure of schools, COVID-19 and the shift towards online education, officials said on Saturday.

Schools in Delhi were closed following lockdown in March 2020 and were opened this month.

The planning department of the Delhi government on Friday issued a request for proposal (RFQ) to hire a suitable agency to conduct the study covering government school students, parents and teachers.

"The study is designed to assess the emotional well-being and mental health of all types of students, boys and girls, from different classes, age groups, social and economic backgrounds, which will provide an insight into how students from different backgrounds responded, adapted and handled the effects of COVID-19," the document stated.

As many as 44.80 lakh students had enrolled in Delhi schools during 2020-21.

A total of 8,400 students, 1,680 parents and 1,680 teachers will be surveyed for schools across 28 zones in Delhi, it said.

The sample data of students, teachers and parents will be provided by the government.

The study will be conducted for students of Class I to XII as well as parents and teachers through personal interview from all 28 education zones of Delhi.

Separate questionnaires have been designed for each group of students by the Directorate of Education in consultation with the planning department.

The questionnaires for teachers and parents have been designed irrespective of groups.

The selected agency will require to form survey teams of minimum 30 surveyors with each completing 15 surveys per day in a span of 30 days, including buffer period, to cover the selected students, parents and teachers, the document said.

As per the RFQ, an agreement with the agency selected through bidding will be signed by March 21 and field work of survey will be wrapped up by April 29.

The data collected digitally will be compiled and analysed and a draft report will be submitted to the government by May 17.

The final report of the study will be submitted by May 27, according to the document.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp