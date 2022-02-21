1,000 teams from Delhi government-run schools to present business ideas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday held a review meeting on the second round of the Delhi government's flagship Business Blasters programme for students in government-run schools. In a statement issued, Sisodia said that around 1,000 teams have been shortlisted from the first round itself.

“On February 25 and 26, these teams will present their ideas at the centres established at 28 Delhi government schools, before a panel comprising industrialists, education department officials among others,” it said.

Business Blasters is a practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) for classes 11th and 12th. It aims to provide the students with the experience to work in teams, brainstorm and identify social challenges. It will also help them to look at business opportunities and prepare business plans.

All participating students will receive seed money of Rs 2000 per student. The teams will use this seed money with a clear objective to either earn profit or create social impact. It further said that the top 100 teams selected will be presented at an investors’ expo organised by government, where ideas will be assessed by renowned entrepreneurs.

“Investors will put capital in these ideas and members of the top 10 teams selected in the investors’ expo will get direct admission to the BBA courses in government-run colleges and universities,” it said.