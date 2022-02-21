Cops help dance teacher who lost living to Covid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Distraught after he lost his livelihood in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, 44-year-old dance teacher Balaji Sawalkar arrived in the city to start life afresh. But he found no takers for his dancing skills in the national capital. When he ran out of money, he started to live in ‘rain basera’, a night shelter for homeless people.

The Delhi Police found him and helped him to get a job at a restaurant. Sawalkar said he is a professional dancer and has been performing for the past 20 years. He said he opened a dance academy called ‘Bali step of dance classes’ at Saki Naka in Mumbai in 2013.

He said he also has a registered company named ‘Bali Events and Entertainment LLP’ but it has been closed for now. “I had a dance institute in Mumbai which has been closed due to the Covid-19 as the premises were on rent and I did not have funds to run it anymore. I was running out of money and left

Mumbai,” he said.

He reached the national capital by train on Diwali, November 4, last year to explore more possibilities. “I was initially living at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Later, I shifted to a nearby night shelter. The arrangements are good and we get food. The SHO came and chose some persons, including me, to help in getting some livelihood,” Sawalkar said.

He added, “I have joined Sandoz at Connaught Place in the food packaging department. I was told that I will get Rs 18,000 salary per month. My aim is to continue as a dance teacher. But for now, I have decided to work to earn a living,” he said. Sawalkar claimed, “I have done two world tours. I have performed in almost every award show of Bollywood.”