Residents seek CBI probe on Gurugram building collapse

Two women were killed and a man was injured in the collapse at Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram.

Published: 21st February 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway of a collapsed portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109

Rescue operation underway of a collapsed portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hundreds of residents of the Gurugram housing society, where an apartment block partially collapsed, recently held a protest march on Sunday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident. Two women were killed and a man was injured in the collapse at the Chintels Paradiso. 

The protesters demanded “immediate arrest” of the promoters and directors of Chintels India Ltd and the government officials who issued Occupation Certificates (OC) for the apartments. They were supported by residents of adjoining housing societies.

