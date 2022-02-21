Residents seek CBI probe on Gurugram building collapse

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of residents of the Gurugram housing society, where an apartment block partially collapsed, recently held a protest march on Sunday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident. Two women were killed and a man was injured in the collapse at the Chintels Paradiso.

The protesters demanded “immediate arrest” of the promoters and directors of Chintels India Ltd and the government officials who issued Occupation Certificates (OC) for the apartments. They were supported by residents of adjoining housing societies.