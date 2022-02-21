Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Tecno POVA 5G

Tecno’s POVA 5G is an exciting new 5G phone (128GB storage + 8GB RAM) with a fantastic large screen. I’ve spent almost a week with the phone now and it keeps growing on me. POVA 5G sports a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip which performs at blistering speeds, it also has a large 6.9” FHD+ 1080p display which is great for movies and gaming. The screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate allowing smooth scrolling and lag free gaming. amazon.in

Leica Watch

Master camera maker Leica has a new set of watches, the Leica L1 and L2, with an iconic design reflecting on the brand ethos and quality. The watch sports a power reserve indicator, GMT bezel and Date window and GMT crown. With a 60-hour power reserve and alligator leather strap, this is a unique

watch to collect. leica-camera.com

Cultbike.fit

Cult Bike is an indoor bike from CultX.fit with a 21.5inch LCD screen built-in to help you ride, spin, and go through seamless workouts with an option of live classes. The high tech bike comes with on-demand workouts of over 200 videos as well as one-on-one live classes with trainers. You also get a choice of scenic rides to make you feel “out there”. Using the Cult Bike will help you improve heart and physical health and mental well-being. cultx.fit