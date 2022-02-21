STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Woman arrested for getting her mother killed in south Delhi

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for getting her mother killed with help of a man in south Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

Published: 21st February 2022 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman was arrested for getting her mother killed with help of a man in south Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Sudha Rani (55), a resident of Madangir in south Delhi, was found lying in a pool of blood at her house on Saturday.

Furnishing details about the case, Deputy Commissioner Benita Mary Jaiker said an information was received on February 19, Saturday, that some quarrel or murder has taken place in front of Mart Madangir.

As the police reached the spot, they found Rani, lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit with some sharp weapon. There were no visible signs of struggle in the room and even the jewellery of the deceased, including gold chain and rings, were found intact.

Daughter of the deceased, Devyani, stated that at about 9:30 p.m., two armed persons with face mask entered her house and robbed her of jewellery and cash.

"The robber, then tried to rob her mother but in the process killed her mother by slitting her throat," she told the police.

DCP Jaiker said the statement of Devyani was found to be suspicious as she was changing her statement after short intervals and was trying to "mislead the police team".

The police then registered a case under section 302 of the IPC and constituted a team to solve the case. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was shifted to AIIMS for postmortem.

The police team then again interrogated Devyani as she was continuously changing her statement and was not very clear about the sequence of events even as she was present on the spot during the incident.

The scene of crime was also inspected in detail by the crime team as well as police staff and there was no sign of struggle in the room.

The senior official said that inspection of the scene of crime and contradictory statements of Devyani made her the prime suspect, as a needle of suspicion was pointing at her.

"On sustained interrogation and continuous questioning, Devyani broke down and admitted that she along with one Kartik Chauhan, 23, a resident of Tigri, New Delhi killed her mother and tried to give it a colour of robbery," the DCP said.

Jaiker further said that the accused Devyani was married to one person from Greater Noida and also has a 4-year-old son. But soon after the marriage, she left her husband and started living with one person named Shibu.

"The deceased was not happy with this relationship and wanted the accused to break her relationship with Shibu and start living with her husband. The deceased was also threatening the accused of disowning her," the official said.

Frustrated after her mother stopped helping her financially, Devyani plotted to kill her. "She involved Kartik, a friend of Shibbu, who was also infatuated towards her," said the official.

On the fateful day, Devyani gave tea mixed with sleeping pills to her mother. "When she lost consciousness, Devyani called Kartik -- who killed the deceased by slitting her throat with a surgical blade and throwing it from the window. Thereafter, Devyani gave some jewellery and cash to Kartik, who flee from the spot before the police reached there," official added.

Both the accused have been arrested and the surgical blade used to commit the crime has also been recovered. "Further probe is on," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Crime Delhi Murder
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp