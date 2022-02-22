STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ABVP demands justice for Lavanya

Lavanya, a class 12 student at Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity, following which she consumed poison and died on January 19.

Published: 22nd February 2022 09:14 AM

ABVP activists protest near Arts Faculty of North Campus in Delhi University, demanding justice for Lavanya

ABVP activists protest near Arts Faculty of North Campus in Delhi University, demanding justice for Lavanya (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing all India student organisation affiliated to the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Monday took out a ‘Nyay’ march near Art Faculty of North Campus, DU to get justice for Lavanya and release of ABVP activists arrested during protests in Tamil Nadu.

Lavanya, a class 12 student at Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity, following which she consumed poison and died on January 19. ABVP has been continuously protesting since then against the Tamil Nadu government for its attitude towards the matter.

Also, in a decision of the District Court of Tamil Nadu today, all 33 arrested ABVP activists have been released on unconditional bail. ABVP’s National Media Convenor and Delhi State Secretary said, “It is very well known that we have been protesting continuously for the last several days to get justice for Lavanya. We welcome the decision of the district court but at the same time, we declare that the fight will 
continue. The biased attitude of the Tamil Nadu government has disappointed the students of the country.”

