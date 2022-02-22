Congress’s internal study shows damage in Punjab due to AAP, SAD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is not only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but also the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that is equally damaging the electoral fortunes of the Congress in Punjab. And the Scheduled Caste votes, which the party was expecting to consolidate by appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister, has gotten split among the three parties, according to an internal assessment of the grand old party after the polling.

The assessment shows the party is taking a hit in all three regions — Majha, Doaba and Malwa — of the border state. According to the analysis, Shiromani Akali Dal has been able to garner its traditional votes. “There was this assumption that the farmers’ agitation would hit the Shiromani Akali Dal most but it is not the case and the party has regained its lost ground. If Shiromani Akali Dal does well, then it could bring trouble for the Congress,” said well placed party sources.

The sources further said the Aam Aadmi Party is posing a big challenge and it would also hit the ruling party in Majha region, where the Congress had won 22 of 25 seats in 2017 and the Aam Aadmi Party could not even open its account.

The assessment finds that the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the first Dalit chief minister of the state helped the Congress consolidate the votes in some of the reserved seats but the over 30 per cent Dalit votes in the state got split between the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and Aam Aadmi Party.

“There is no doubt that there was this anti-incumbency factor, but the infighting in the party has impacted the party’s chances. People are looking to give Aam Aadmi Party a chance this time and that also gives an edge to them. There was also silent support for the Shiromani Akali Dal,” said a Congress leader.

Assembly elections in Punjab this time so many parties in the fray, which made things difficult to predict. Congress still believes it will be the single largest party, but that may not be enough for them to form the government. In 2017, Congress had won 77 of the 117 seats. AAP was second with 20.

Assumption on farmer factor may not have been right

There was assumption that the farmers’ agitation will result in political gains for Congress and dent Shiromani Akali Dal’s chances. But the internal study suggests Shiromani Akali Dal has regained lost ground.

