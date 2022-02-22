Opposition outcry over East Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor declining to name street

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party went on a hunger strike on Monday in protest of East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal for not approving the final document for erecting a signboard, after naming a street here. The mayor had earlier approved the application for the naming proposal.

According to AAP councillor Rekha Dixit, “The mayor had first signed and approved the application for the naming of a road in Anarkali to ‘Guru Nanak Marg’. But when asked for permission to erect the signboard carrying the name, the mayor flatly refused to approve the move. Following this, we decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike at the east municipal corporation headquarters led by or leader of opposition Manoj Tyagi.”

AAP councillor Rekha Dixit who represents ward 22E in which the road is located, said, “In early February, local leaders had decided upon naming a street here ‘Guru Nanak Marg’. On February 10, Shyam Sundar Agarwal signed and passed the ‘naming of the road’ documents.

Following this, the assistant engineer prepared the file for the naming ceremony and had it signed by all the officers and commissioners. The file for naming the street and erecting a signboard was sent to the Mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation for final approval on February 17. Surprisingly, the Mayor declined to sign the final document.”

She continued, “Subsequently, the naming ceremony was postponed till February 20. But, we were not among those who were going to sit quietly.”