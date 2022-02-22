STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students protest ‘hooliganism’ at Delhi University's School of Open Learning

The student outfit held the protest rally from DU’s SOL to the Vice Chancellor’s Office, days after some students were allegedly beaten up “at the behest of the SOL officiating principal.”

Published: 22nd February 2022 08:32 AM

Delhi University

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a student outfit, on Monday held a protest rally against what it called “hooliganism” at the Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) administration and demanded the immediate sacking of its officiating principal Uma Shankar Pandey.

Pandey, however, rejected the allegation and said that protesters are trying to defame the institution. The student outfit held the protest rally from Delhi University’s SOL to the Vice Chancellor’s Office, days after some students were allegedly beaten up “at the behest of the SOL officiating principal”.

Holding banners and pamphlets reading ‘We demand parity among education institutions’ and “will not tolerate misconduct with SOL students’, the protesters demanded commencement of offline classes. A delegation met with the DU authorities and submitted a memorandum addressed to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the student union said in a statement.

The KYS claimed that a delegation of students was beaten up by the SOL administration on Thursday when they held a protest regarding issues such as non-commencement of offline classes, late distribution of study materials etc. 

