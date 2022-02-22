Tata Nexon EV is a Range extender

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Tata Motors has tasted success in the EV market with the introduction of the Nexon EV. While it has sold in great numbers for this segment, the one grouse that a lot of people have had is that the claimed range of 312km per charge isn’t quite what they expected. Regardless, the Nexon EV demonstrated the fact that a good EV can be made and sold at a fantastic price point, and that is what has led to its success.

Having said that, Tata Motors has taken the feedback on the range seriously and with the mid-life upgrade of the Nexon EV around the corner, they are looking at addressing this issue as well. The extended range version of the Nexon EV is expected to get a larger battery pack in the region of 40kWh, which is a solid increase over the current 30.2kWh one.

With this upgrade, the Nexon EV is expected to have a range of 400-450km per charge! Along with the increase in range, we do expect Tata Motors to add extra features on board as well. Tata is known for their commitment to connectivity solutions in their products and the Nexon EV will benefit from that.

The change to the battery pack, technology upgrades and added features will result in this version of the Nexon retailing for around Rs 15-Rs 17 lakh, which is a few lakhs higher than the current version. On that note, the current 312km range version will continue to be offered alongside as a value-for-money proposition.