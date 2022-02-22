Watchtowers in Asola wildlife sanctuary to detect fire, poaching

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi forest department plans to build a network of watchtowers in the Asola wildlife sanctuary. Watchtowers are critical to the management of any forest area, primarily to detect fires, trespassing, poaching as well as study the movement of animals within the forest corridor.

According to forest officials, the plan is in its initial stage and a proposal is being prepared for the same to be sent to the Environment Minister Gopal Rai for approval. “At present we are scouting for suitable locations, which could give a larger view of the sanctuary and the adjoining areas. Initially, we will go for one tower to be followed by others over due course of time,” said a senior official.

There have been attempts at building watchtowers in Asola in the past, but the structures could not be maintained owing to trespassing and its portions being damaged or some parts being stolen, officials said.

“The 35 feet tower will be made of steel, so that it’s fire-resistant. While the need of having a tower has always been there, it was prompted by the improved vegetation in the sanctuary over the past two years.

An increase in vegetation can lead to a dry spell between April and last week of June, which heightens the possibility of fires during this period thus, having a high point to keep a check is crucial,” the official said.

Besides, it is to serve multiple purposes such as detecting any danger to the animals or the visitors, poaching, trespassing into the area, and the level of waterholes, among others. “We plan to create a network of watchtowers to improve the overall management,” the forest official said.

The improved vegetation has been possible because of efforts on habitat restoration, strengthening the boundaries of the sanctuary so as to not allow trespassing and growing native varieties in the area. The Asola wildlife sanctuary is spread over an area of 32.71 sqkm on the southern Delhi Ridge of Aravalli range on the Delhi-Haryana border. Located in southern Delhi and northern parts of Faridabad and Gurugram districts of Haryana, the sanctuary is part of the Northern Aravalli leopard wildlife corridor, which extends from the Sariska National Park in Rajasthan to Delhi Ridge.