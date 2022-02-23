BJP deceives workers with false promises: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Senior Leader Durgesh Pathak along with MLA Kuldeep Kumar on Tuesday said that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation has been making hollow promises to the sanitation workers (safai karamcharis). Pathak stated that BJP had allegedly promised Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the safai karamcharis who died due to Covid-19 but did not keep up with it.

“Empty promises of regularisation of safai karamcharis have been made earlier but not a single post created, nor budget allocated. BJP only talks about regularisation of sanitisation workers when elections come near,” he added.

He added, “The safai karamcharis informed me that the BJP had made these declarations in 2013, in 2016, and in 2018, 2019, 2020 — repeatedly. The safai karamcharis play a major role in ensuring the city remains clean and green. Workers keep demanding some security in their jobs, but they are continuously being cheated and exploited.”

Pathak, unhappy with the government’s decision, said, “Just 15 days back, the budget was proposed. Our councillors kept asking why the proposal for the regularisation of safai karamcharis was not brought in but got no response.”