Delhi Disaster Management Authority likely to discuss ease on curbs

An association of traders in Delhi has requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call a DDMA meeting and lift the remaining Covid-19 curbs in view of the improved pandemic situation.

Published: 23rd February 2022 09:59 AM

A deserted Connaught Place at night during peak lockdowns in April 2021. (File photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to meet on Friday for a discussion to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the city, including night curfew, half seating capacity in bars and restaurants, and closure of non-essential shops by 8 pm, official sources said.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an association of traders in Delhi, has requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call a DDMA meeting and lift the remaining Covid-19 curbs in view of the improved pandemic situation.

The last meeting was held on February 4. “It has been 18 days since the last meeting. If Covid-19 cases and the infection rate are decreasing in the city, then the rest of the restrictions should be removed,” CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

He said only 360 new Covid cases were reported on Monday and hospital beds are lying vacant. “The latest situation in the city should be reviewed. Also, all other restrictions should be removed. The L-G is requested to call a meeting immediately,” Goyal said.

CTI president Subhash Khandelwal said the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am causes problems. “Loading-unloading of goods in many markets happens at night. It gets difficult for the employees to reach the market and return,” he said. 

