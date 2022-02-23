Open air classes as more students flock to college

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many Delhi University colleges are holding classes on open grounds to ensure physical distancing, as a majority of students have started attending physical lectures after the varsity reopened following a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus.

The colleges are also providing regular counselling to students who are facing psychological issues, to help them adjust to the new environment. The varsity reopened last Thursday and the students are turning up in good numbers. The colleges are expecting more students to arrive in the coming days.

However, the return of a large number of students poses problems in ensuring adherence to the Covid protocols. Moreover, cases of physiological issues have risen among students, according to college principals.

With this, the colleges are scrambling to ensure that quality education is provided to the students and at the same time their health is not compromised. “We are trying to follow all Covid protocols. As students are coming in large numbers, it is difficult to maintain social distancing. There is also a problem of overcrowding. Social distancing is impossible but we have strict compliance of wearing of masks and other protocols,” said Hindu College Principal Anju Shrivastava.

As colleges are opening after a two-year lull, Shrivastava is of the view that it will take time for things to settle down. Meanwhile, Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna noted that the anxiety level is very high among students. “Suddenly psychological issues among students have risen. The anxiety level in students is very high among students. We refer them to counsellors,” he said.