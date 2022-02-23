STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel steps in over ‘fee to enter graveyard’ complaint at Asola

The graveyard is located near the wildlife sanctuary’s boundary with Sangam Vihar, which is the largest unauthorised colony in Asia.

Published: 23rd February 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in Southern Delhi Ridge of Aravalli hill range

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Minorities Commission has issued a restraining order on the Department of Forest and Wildlife after residents of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi claimed they are being charged Rs 10 to enter a graveyard inside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

While forest officials did not comment on the issue, a source said the entry fee had been imposed in September last year to regulate the movement of people in the sanctuary and minimise disturbance to wildlife. “The entry fee is for the sanctuary and not the graveyard,” the source said.

The graveyard is located near the wildlife sanctuary’s boundary with Sangam Vihar, which is the largest unauthorised colony in Asia. According to Dula Khan, the general secretary of the Sangam Vihar Qabristan Committee, authorities in the past had allowed people to visit it, despite it being on forest land.

“For more than six months, `10 per person is being charged as sanctuary entrance permit by the Department of Forest and Wildlife even from the people who are visiting the graveyard for burial and last rites purposes,” the order quoted the complainant as saying.

According to the deputy conservator of forest concerned, an entry fee is being charged as per the provisions of the Delhi Wildlife Protection Rules, 1973, the panel said. “As per the notification (Delhi Wildlife Protection Rules), a fee can be charged only for tourism and transaction of lawful business with any person residing in the sanctuary,”  the committee said in its order.

With inouts from PTI

