Recovering from Covid, kid suffers organ failure 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old boy suffered multiple organ dysfunction, days after recovering from Covid-19 and spent around 16 days on the ventilator as specialists at a private hospital worked towards restoring his kidneys, heart and lungs to normal function.

After recovering from Covid-19, the child developed cough in December last year, which swiftly progressed to high fever and breathing problems. His parents rushed him to a local hospital, but his condition worsened. When the child started choking, the family shifted him to Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Within minutes of arriving at the hospital, the child had a cardiac arrest. It is especially disturbing for me as a doctor because he is just two years old. Further examinations revealed that he had developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare disorder in which his own body was killing multiple organs,” said Dr. Sayed Mustafa Hasan, Senior Consultant and Head, Pediatrics and Neonatology at Aakash Healthcare. Hasan added, “ As a result, the lungs, heart, brain and kidneys had suffered considerable damage.”

The boy spent around 16 days on a ventilator in the ICU ward. During this time, a team of specialists attempted to restore his kidneys, heart and lungs to normal function. Along with CRRT, he was also given hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis to remove the infection. His condition improved over time and he was eventually discharged from the hospital.