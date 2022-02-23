STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resident doctors seek action for delay in salaries 

Resident Doctors' association complained that the salaries of the doctors have been held back for the days they participated in the protests against the delay in PG counselling.

Resident doctors protest outside Nirman Bhavan against delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling on Thursday, Dec 23, 2021

Resident doctors protest outside Nirman Bhavan against delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling on Thursday, Dec 23, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the Delhi Health Minister to take note of punitive action taken against resident doctors of GTB Hospital, who took part in the agitation against the delay in NEET PG counselling.

The association complained that the salaries of the doctors have been held back for the days they participated in the protests against the matter. “It is extremely unfortunate that resident doctors of certain government hospitals, notably, GTB Hospital and IHBAS have been marked absent during the afore-mentioned period of agitation and their salaries/stipends have been deducted,” said the association. 

It added that the agitation was done to rejuvenate the healthcare sector of the nation suffering from shortage of adequate workforce and received tremendous support from multiple sections of the society.

They also mentioned their meeting with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had assured of expediting the counselling and subsequent admission process, and assured that no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by the hospital authorities. 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Federation of Resident Doctors Association NEET PG Counselling delay
