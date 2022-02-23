Resident doctors seek action for delay in salaries 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the Delhi Health Minister to take note of punitive action taken against resident doctors of GTB Hospital, who took part in the agitation against the delay in NEET PG counselling.

The association complained that the salaries of the doctors have been held back for the days they participated in the protests against the matter. “It is extremely unfortunate that resident doctors of certain government hospitals, notably, GTB Hospital and IHBAS have been marked absent during the afore-mentioned period of agitation and their salaries/stipends have been deducted,” said the association.

It added that the agitation was done to rejuvenate the healthcare sector of the nation suffering from shortage of adequate workforce and received tremendous support from multiple sections of the society.

They also mentioned their meeting with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had assured of expediting the counselling and subsequent admission process, and assured that no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by the hospital authorities.