STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Taking on a golden adventure

The sixth edition of Tour de Golden Triangle—it is an adventure cycling trip covering Delhi, Alwar, Jaipur, and Agra—begins on Thursday, February 24.

Published: 23rd February 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Moments of camaraderie at the Tour de Golden Triangle’s previous editions

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

“The best thing I like about cycling is that you get to experience the roads in a different way. It is a form of meditation for me,” shares Kamal Bisht from Lakshmi Nagar, who has completed a distance of almost 1.25lakh km on a cycle. An avid rider, Bisht first covered India’s Golden Triangle (the route between Delhi-Agra-Jaipur) alone in January, 2017. Talking about Bisht’s dedication to cover this course all by himself, Gurleen Kaur from IP Extension, who started cycling in 2014, shares, “I had heard from my cycle club members that a man was going to attempt the route alone, and I thought he was crazy. So I met him during the flag off.” 

Having realised that this is a journey that he would love to share with others, Bisht first conducted the ‘Tour de Golden Triangle’ (TDGT) with his cycling club in 2018. Now, he organises this as an open-for-all tour. 

Saddle up stat
The sixth edition of TDGT—it is an adventure cycling trip covering Delhi, Alwar, Jaipur, and Agra—begins on Thursday. Kaur, who has been a participant and marshal in two TDGT events, will also be the marshal for this edition. TDGT’s group of six riders and Bisht will be accompanied with support vehicles for luggage, a technical support team, and a medical team along with a physiotherapist.

The tour flag off is at India Gate at 5:30am, and the team plans to complete the 800km ride and return to India Gate on February 27 evening. Starting early on a (hopefully) pleasant February morning, the cyclists will enjoy almost-empty Delhi roads before taking a scenic route via National Highway 8 towards their first destination, Alwar. The four-day trip allows the cyclists to enjoy nature as they travel. While on their way to Jaipur, the team will also take the route that cuts through the Bhangarh Fort.

Ride to de-stress

Keeping in mind the distance and endurance required for such a trip, TDGT has limited the number of participants this time. According to the tour guidelines, only those who have completed at least 200kms in a single ride under any cycle club affiliated with Audax India Randonneurs, an all-India organisation for randonneurs, can be part of this tour. “It is not easy to sit on the saddle for 200km for a day and then do the same the next without batting one’s eye,” points out Bisht. 

Of the six enthusiastic riders is Prashant Kumar from Greater Noida West. Although he only started riding seriously about eight months ago, he has already completed 600 kms in a single ride. “What I love is that they included Alwar in this tour. Moreover, travelling via Bhangarh Fort will also be an adventure in itself,” shares Kumar.

Talking about her experience as a marshal for the tour, Kaur concludes, “My job is to push these people into doing something that they haven’t done before. Witnessing their accomplishment warms my heart.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tour de Golden Triangle Cycling
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp