STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Government approves Delhi Film Policy 2022 to promote city as hub of film shooting 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference that a Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also approved setting up of an e-waste management park in Delhi.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government on Thursday approved Delhi Film Policy, 2022 to promote the city as a hub of shooting and other production activities through subsidy up to Rs 3 crore and hosting of an international film festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference that a Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also approved setting up of an e-waste management park in Delhi, the first in the country, on 20-acre land.

The new film policy will be inclusive in nature focussing on the development of the tourism sector, growth of the economy and job creation, he said.

Under the policy, a single-window e-film clearance portal will be readied bringing over 25 agencies on it for various permissions related to film production, within 15 days, Sisodia said.

A Rs 50 crore 'Film Fund' will also be set up for supporting producers through subsidy.

Also, Delhi film cards will be issued and its holders will get extra benefits and discounts, he said.

"This is an extremely progressive policy that will have broader objectives of not just film promotion but also inclusive development and job creation," Sisodia said.

It will seek to associates Delhiites with Delhi, branding of Delhi for location shoots, film, art and culture promotion and job creation, he said.

Under the policy, subsidy up to Rs 3 crore will be provided depending on the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi, local hiring of actors and support staff, expenditure in Delhi during various stages of production, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal government AAP Delhi Film Policy 2022 Film
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp