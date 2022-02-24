STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Process of appointing Lokayukta as mentioned in AAP election manifesto going on: Delhi govt tells HC

The submission was made in response to a PIL seeking a direction to the AAP government here to appoint within one month a Lokayukta as promised by the party in its election manifesto.

Published: 24th February 2022 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The Delhi Government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta, as promised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its election manifesto of 2020, was going on.

The submission was made in response to a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the AAP government here to appoint within one month a Lokayukta as promised by the party in its election manifesto.

Noting the submission of the counsel for Delhi government, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for further proceedings on April 29.

Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a lawyer, has stated that the political party came into existence after the historic anti-corruption movement but the post of Lokayukta has been lying vacant since December 2020.

ALSO READ: Congress fearing Punjab rout? Big damage in state due to AAP, SAD, says party's internal study

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that a meeting was convened in this regard and a name has been recommended for the appointment and the process is going on.

The petitioner has alleged that the Delhi government is not taking steps to weed out the menace of bribery, black money, benami property, tax evasion, profiteering and other economic as well as white-collar offences and therefore, being the protector of fundamental rights, the court has to intervene in the matter of the appointment of a Lokayukta.

"When Justice Reva Khetrapal retired as Delhi Lokayukta, the government did nothing to fill the post till date and hundreds of complaints relating to corruption are pending in the office," the petition claimed.

"The AAP was formed after the historic anti-corruption movement but the same party is not appointing the Lokayukta which confirms State's poor performance on many fronts," the plea submitted.

"The AAP promised a stringent and effective Jan Lokpal Bill in 2015 and 2020 election manifesto but rather enacting the Law, it is not even appointing the Lokayukta under outdated ineffective 1995 Act and hundreds of serious complaints relating to corruption against MLAs are pending in Lokayukta Office," the petition has submitted.

The petitioner sought to direct the Delhi Government to appoint the Lokayukta in the spirit of the promises made in 2020 Election Manifesto within one month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aap Aam Aadmi Party Election manifesto Delhi High Court
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp