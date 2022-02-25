A meeting point of craft and culture

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

In times when almost everything is machine-made, products that are meticulously created by craftspeople offer a glimpse of our deep-rooted traditions and culture. Coalescence, an ongoing Craft Mela (fair) at Bikaner House, India Gate, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, is an attempt to highlight the cultural practices and crafts that create a more sustainable environment. Organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in collaboration with Dastkari Haat Samiti, New Delhi, the three-day event will conclude today evening.

Giving us an insight into this exhibition, Jaya Jaitly, founder and president, Dastkari Haat Samiti, shared, “This is not the usual Dastkari Mela. This is a special theme we proposed when ICCR wanted to collaborate with us to organise something related to crafts. These craft communities and their livelihoods are completely contrary to the kind of mechanised industrial degradation of the environment. If we pay attention to these kinds of livelihood where they use natural processes and natural materials, we can save the environment... Civilisations of ours are all eco-friendly. I suggested that we look at grass-root traditions and see what we can derive from that.”

A sustainable showcase

In an attempt to bring together culture, craft, and community in tandem with climate, Coalescence is hosting about 25 stalls offering products in various categories—crafts, textiles, arts, aromatics, and recycled items. The Mela offers a space for generational artists to exhibit their work and provides a chance to visitors to get a sense of the history of their craft.

Among the many artisans, we interacted with on Thursday was Vankar Shamji Vishram, a renowned weaver from the small town of Bhujodi in Kutch. Vishram, whose father won a National Award in 1974 for Dhabla weaving, makes carpets, stoles, and shawls using natural dyes. Another craftsperson we met was Ashutosh Verma, a sixth-generation artist from Mathura, who practices Sanjhi—a traditional art form celebrating the life of Lord Krishna. Showcasing his stencilled paintings, Verma mentioned that learning Sanjhi, which was once championed by his great grandfather, is his way to take the art form forward and give it a recognisable identity. A few other initiatives such as EcoKaari and Aarohi that work with grass-roots communities are also present here.

Apart from the various stalls manned by the craftspersons, this event also features a number of talks and live demonstrations by artists who discuss the history and body of their work as well as showcase their art, offering visitors a chance to try it as well. Talking about the response the Mela has received, Hemant Kumawat, a sixth-generation miniature artist from Jaipur said, “This opportunity has been great; many people are loving our work.”

