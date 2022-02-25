BJP selling off school, recreation centre to its chums in Shalimar Bagh: Durgesh Pathak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another allegation against the BJP, AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak on Thursday stated that the BJP is trying to sell off a school and elderly recreation centre in Shalimar Bagh to its own people.“Despite having already sold a school in Shalimar Bagh, the municipal corporation is bringing a

proposal to sell another school to its leaders.

BJP’s inhumane anti-elderly face has been exposed today; it should have at least respected the feelings of senior citizens. BJP claims to give the municipal corporation land to NGOs but instead, these NGOs are owned by their own politicians. AAP vehemently opposes both these proposals,” said Pathak.

While addressing the press conference, Pathak said, “There are only about 1-1.5 months until the election left now. According to reports, the municipal corporation election will take place in April. The BJP has been in the corporation for the past 15 years. Every nook and cranny of Delhi is littered with garbage. The BJP has begun selling all of the corporation’s land. Whether it was land in Karol Bagh or the historical lands of Delhi, they sold almost every parcel of land owned by the corporation.”

Pathak concluded, “We earlier exposed how BJP people are giving land to their relatives in the name of NGOs. Similarly, we’ve learnt that BJP councillors, leaders, and their relatives are together attempting to take over the corporation school and entertainment centre in the next 10-12 days. We oppose this.”