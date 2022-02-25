CBI arrests Delhi Development Authority assistant director in bribery case 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the Delhi Development Authority in a case of alleged bribery, officials said Friday.

The CBI has booked Pankaj Kumar on a complaint that he had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to clear the file related to issuance of conveyance deed of the property in the name of the complainant's wife.

"It was further alleged that the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs.30,000 after negotiation," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

After initial verification, the central probe agency laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed accepting the bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at three locations in the premises of the accused. The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Delhi," Joshi said.