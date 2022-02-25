Government hikes honorarium, allowance of Anganwadi workers, helpers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam announced on Thursday that the honorarium of all Anganwadi workers and helpers will be increased. With this decision, Delhi will give the highest honorarium to them in the country.

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “In 2017, the Delhi government had increased the salary of Anganwadi workers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,678 and that of Anganwadi helpers from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,839 – keeping the semi-skilled work and working hours in mind. Keeping in view of the rising inflation, and the recent strike, the city government has taken the decision to once again increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers in Delhi.

However, it has been further increased to Rs 12,720 and Rs 6,810, respectively. The minister said, “An Anganwadi worker will be given an honorarium of Rs 11,220 along with which she will be given conveyance/communication allowance of Rs 1,500. Hence a total of Rs 12,720 will be earned by each Anganwadi worker.”

“Similarly, an honorarium of Rs 5,610 will be given to each Anganwadi helper along with which she will be given Rs 1,200 as conveyance/communication allowance,” the minister said. Hence a total of Rs 6,810 will be earned by each Anganwadi helper. All the workers and helpers will be able to spend on their travel and mobile, etc through the conveyance/communication allowance.

Additional perks

From now, a worker and helper will get a conveyance/communication allowance of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,200 per person, respectively. All the workers and helpers will be able to spend on their travel and mobile, etc through the conveyance/communication allowance