STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Government hikes honorarium, allowance of Anganwadi workers, helpers

Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam announced on Thursday that the honorarium of all anganwadi workers and helpers will be increased.

Published: 25th February 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Children lining up at an anganwadi centre in the verandah of a house in Vyasanagar.

Children lining up at an anganwadi centre in the verandah of a house in Vyasanagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam announced on Thursday that the honorarium of all Anganwadi workers and helpers will be increased. With this decision, Delhi will give the highest honorarium to them in the country.

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “In 2017, the Delhi government had increased the salary of Anganwadi workers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,678 and that of Anganwadi helpers from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,839 – keeping the semi-skilled work and working hours in mind. Keeping in view of the rising inflation, and the recent strike, the city government has taken the decision to once again increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers in Delhi.

However, it has been further increased to Rs 12,720 and Rs 6,810, respectively. The minister said, “An Anganwadi worker will be given an honorarium of Rs 11,220 along with which she will be given conveyance/communication allowance of Rs 1,500. Hence a total of Rs 12,720 will be earned by each Anganwadi worker.” 

“Similarly, an honorarium of Rs 5,610 will be given to each Anganwadi helper along with which she will be given Rs 1,200 as conveyance/communication allowance,” the minister said. Hence a total of Rs 6,810 will be earned by each Anganwadi helper. All the workers and helpers will be able to spend on their travel and mobile, etc through the conveyance/communication allowance.

Additional perks
From now, a worker and helper will get a conveyance/communication allowance of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,200 per person, respectively. All the workers and helpers will be able to spend on their travel and mobile, etc through the conveyance/communication allowance

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi workers Anganwadi workers honorarium
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp