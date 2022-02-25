Kejriwal government wants city as hub of  movie-making, rolls out film policy 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will soon pitch the capital as an international filmmaking destination as the Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved India’s most progressive state film policy to promote the national capital as a hub for cinema activities of European standards.

Talking about the policy, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “In order to enable inclusive growth through tourism in the capital, the ‘Delhi Film Policy 2022’ was approved by the Cabinet today. This is an extremely progressive policy which has been introduced after closely studying film promotion and tourism policies on a global scale to help generate jobs, boost various sectors of the economy, and instil a sense of pride among the people.”

He continued, “The objectives of the ‘Delhi Film Policy 2022’ include promoting an environment where every city resident associates with what they see on the silver screen with their culture and society. It will enable branding of Delhi as a destination developed for the promotion of film production and attract enthusiastic audiences to Delhi. It will also promote the growth of artistic expression and languages with focus on the fact that, throughout India and abroad, regional languages are given ample support.”

“Suppose one had to shoot a film in the Garden of Five Senses, they will first have to hunt for the agencies that look after the park, then those who look after the roads, security and likewise. We will eliminate all such hassles and provide an online single-window clearance. No one would need to run around for approvals. You’d apply online, pay online and within 15 days you’d get all approvals or rejections. We will launch the ‘e-film clearance’ portal for this purpose,” he said.

He further stated, “The government will provide subsidies of up to Rs 3 crore for films made in Delhi. This will bring down the overall production cost of the film but will be provided as per certain parameters.” Delhi Film Fund, endowed with an initial allocation of Rs 50 crore, will shortly be established for branding Delhi as a national and international tourism destination from the film promotion POV.

A new ‘Delhi Film Card’ of a value of Rs 1 lakh will also be introduced to offer special deals and packages to filmmakers and production agencies. Those in possession of the film card shall be offered a package of discounted services like travel within Delhi, logistics, accommodation and security personnel management.

The Deputy CM further stated, “Delhi doesn’t have an international film festival of its own. Now on, there will be an international film festival every year in Delhi. Along with this, Delhi Film Excellence Awards will be introduced.”