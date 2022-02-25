STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi, schools to open from April 1: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the Covid-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs.

Published: 25th February 2022 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DDMA has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1 and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the Covid-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs. The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

"Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves and people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs. "Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All should continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," Kejriwal tweeted.

Emphasis was also laid during the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on following the precautions as well as vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Night curfew Delhi Kejriwal Pandemic Restrictions
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp