STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Park for e-waste collection, refurbishing and sale okayed by Delhi cabinet

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of India’s first e-waste eco park.

Published: 25th February 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaks at the secretariat on Thursday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of India’s first e-waste eco-park.
The city government’s eco-park will have an authorised refurbishing market functioning as a secondary product sale market for electronic goods, batteries, chargers, laptops, PC and mobiles. 

Collection centres across 12 zones in the city will be set up to channelise e-waste. Besides, the eco-park will provide infrastructure, training and tools to the operators in the informal sector to groom them as formal recyclers in the future.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “Currently, Delhi releases about 2 lakh tonnes of e-waste per year and it is mainly handled and recycled by informal recyclers. But at this eco-park, recycling, refurbishing, and dismantling of waste will be done in a scientific and environmentally safe manner.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticising the government’s announcement of setting up an eco-park in the city said that the idea is ‘not well thought out.' 

“Delhi is a big city and e-waste is generated in every corner of the city. Therefore setting up of e-waste disposal park in one corner of the city can’t solve the complex problem. If the Delhi government is serious, they should first set up one or two e-waste collection centres in every municipal ward so that people can easily deposit their e-waste,” said the BJP spokesperson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp