Park for e-waste collection, refurbishing and sale okayed by Delhi cabinet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of India’s first e-waste eco-park.

The city government’s eco-park will have an authorised refurbishing market functioning as a secondary product sale market for electronic goods, batteries, chargers, laptops, PC and mobiles.

Collection centres across 12 zones in the city will be set up to channelise e-waste. Besides, the eco-park will provide infrastructure, training and tools to the operators in the informal sector to groom them as formal recyclers in the future.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “Currently, Delhi releases about 2 lakh tonnes of e-waste per year and it is mainly handled and recycled by informal recyclers. But at this eco-park, recycling, refurbishing, and dismantling of waste will be done in a scientific and environmentally safe manner.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticising the government’s announcement of setting up an eco-park in the city said that the idea is ‘not well thought out.'

“Delhi is a big city and e-waste is generated in every corner of the city. Therefore setting up of e-waste disposal park in one corner of the city can’t solve the complex problem. If the Delhi government is serious, they should first set up one or two e-waste collection centres in every municipal ward so that people can easily deposit their e-waste,” said the BJP spokesperson.