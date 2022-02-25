STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pressure Russia to stop military offensive against Ukraine: RSS tells government 

Published: 25th February 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Smoke and flame rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar on Friday appealed to the government to join hands with other countries and build pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "immediately" stop the military offensive against Ukraine.

Underlining that war does not solve problems but only harms humanity, he appealed to the global leaders, diplomats, and civil society to persuade Putin to resolve the issues through dialogue.

"Governments, politicians, diplomats, defence experts, scientists and civil society of all the countries in the world, including India, should come together and build pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately stop the war and follow the path of dialogue," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said in a message.

"India wants peace. There should not be any situation that increases the war. The horrors of war are extremely frightening, painful and unbearable," he added.

Kumar, who is the founder and chief patron of the Rashtriya Muslim Manch and Rashtriya Christian Manch, also appealed to the Muslim and Christian leaders to advise Russia to tread the path of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

"War does not solve any problem. In the horrors of war, a large number of innocent lives are lost, lakhs of people are rendered homeless and thousands of crores are lost," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Putin after Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of violence while also stressing that India attaches the highest priority to the safe exit and return of its citizens from Ukraine.

Modi also asserted that differences between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization can only be resolved through "honest and sincere" dialogue.

