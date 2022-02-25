Ukraine war worries city traders

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: With the Russia-Ukraine war having started, the traders’ community in the national capital is anxious over how badly it may affect the domestic trade besides the global economy. Several trade bodies in the city held meetings on Thursday to discuss the logistics of supply of various commodities including castor and sunflower oil, pharmaceutical raw material, machinery, jewellery and tools, among others. The trade of all these products are likely to be impacted due to the current crisis and uncertainty in eastern Europe.

While businesses were already hit badly because of the two-year-long covid-19 pandemic and started slowly recovering only now with the ebbing of the third wave, traders are a worried lot with raw materials and oil prices again likely to shoot up owing to the war, which will affect transport and payments across the sector.

Of all the goods that India imports from smaller countries like Ukraine, the most important is vegetable oil such as castor oil and sunflower oil, which are used across different trades including plastics, machine oil, vegetable fats and oil, paints, dyes, among others.

“The prices of the items we import from Ukraine are going to shoot up. Also, a lot of advance payments are made by the Indian businesses to trading companies in these countries, which will be stuck indefinitely now. The stocks already ordered or in transit will be delayed, causing losses to businessmen here,” said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, Confederation of All India Traders.

Khandelwal said whenever the import items are low on supply the value of Rupee also falls down, while the Dollar rises up in value. This again will be a massive hit for Indian businesses, as traders who have made advance payments when finally getting material will have to pay the full amount as per the rate of Dollar running at that time. “We held a meeting with the members over the issue and going by the steps other countries are taking, we will also decide which direction to take and issue a circular on Friday,” said Khandelwal.

Paramajit Singh Pamma, vice-president, Sadar Bazar Traders’ Federation, said “Wholesale traders order huge stocks to save on cost. Even those traders who are exporting items are sitting with their stocks ready, but in Ukraine the airspace has been completely shut down.”

