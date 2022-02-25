Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta appointed as Delhi HC judge

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a first, a union law secretary has been appointed as a judge of a high court. According to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

Mendiratta was a judicial officer in Delhi when he was made the law secretary in October 2019. Even that was a first when a serving district and sessions judge was made the union law secretary.

Besides Mendiratta, three other judicial officers -- Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain -- have also been elevated as judges of the Delhi High Court. The Department of Justice tweeted about the fresh appointments on Friday.