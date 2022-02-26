A quest to decode the universe

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

An avid listener of mythological stories, Subodh Gupta spent his childhood staring at stars, wondering how deities had the ability to appear and disappear instantaneously in the many tales he’s paid attention to. The extension of Gupta’s fascination with all things celestial is evident in his sculptures on display at an exhibition at Nature Morte gallery, The Dhan Mill, Chhatarpur. Unveiled on Friday evening and on display till April 10, the exhibition titled ‘Cosmic Battle’ is also a premiere showcasing the latest eponymous sculpture created by Gupta. Along with this 700kg brass sculpture, which takes up the majority of the main gallery space, two of his previous works are also displayed in the side rooms.

The Gurugram-based artist mentions that this particular exhibition features works based on his musings about the infinite possibilities of the universe. “It is the quest that propels science and myth-making alike. I am interested in the mysteries of the universe. I believe that we are not alone in this journey,” shares the 58-year-old artist.

Gupta shares that the circular movement of his titular work ‘Cosmic Battle (II)’—it is suspended from the ceiling and constantly revolving—points to the “cyclical nature of history and how we repeat the same mistakes.” Everyday utensils that are intrinsic to eating are his main medium. Gupta highlights, “For me, my universe can be represented within my plate. The layers of the utensils appear to me as images from the cosmos… the potential is as limitless as the universe. The idea is everything converges into one ‘Cosmic Battle’.”

‘Cosmic Battle (II), 2017-2019’

Works of introspection

His work ‘Torso’—a bronze cast of Gupta’s own torso—was influenced by French sculptor Auguste Rodin’s ‘The Walking Man’. The headless, handless body has plants and mushrooms growing out of it, referring to a state of decomposition. It is an artistic comment on Gupta’s own mortality.

The third piece ‘Self Portrait’, in comparison to other works, is a reflection on communal harmony through a representation of the daily practices of every Indian household. “It is seen as an interlinking of historical narratives. I put together the installation with utensils used by different people. The scratches on the utensils tell you something about the people who have eaten in those vessels,” adds Gupta. A kinetic structure, this artwork is constantly heaving, similar to a beating heart.

The performative, revolving nature of ‘Cosmic Battle (II)’ allows viewers to interact with this artwork from multiple angles. As one looks at the shining brass surface, they can witness visuals of their own face from different angles, thus positing that the exhibition, as Gupta concludes, “is a work of introspection, where I pose questions empathising with, or revealing multiple links that connect human beings to themselves, others, and the extended cosmos.”